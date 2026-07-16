Naples, FL Author Publishes Personal Finances Guide
July 16, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Money: How to Make It Work for You," a new book by Douglas M. Gebbie, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Written with simplicity and practicality at its core, this essential guide provides straightforward financial literacy tools for everyday people. Driven by the reality that schools rarely teach meaningful money management, Gebbie wrote this book to prepare young adults and families for real-world financial decisions. Many people enter adulthood without basic budgeting or saving skills. "Money: How to Make It Work for You" fills this critical educational gap without complex jargon.
Financial literacy is a necessary life skill. This book serves as a practical reference for individuals, families, and educators who want to take control of their finances, ensuring their money works for them, not the other way around.
Designed specifically for readers without a finance background, this book breaks down essential economic concepts into accessible, actionable advice. As the cultural conversation around financial wellness grows, Gebbie's book arrives as a timely, highly approachable blueprint for lifelong financial stability.
About the Author
Douglas M. Gebbie is a retired physician whose diverse career spans decades, countries, and disciplines. A graduate of medicine from the University of Glasgow in Scotland, he served in the Royal Navy before emigrating to Canada, where he practiced in Northern Newfoundland and Ontario. After returning to school to specialize in anesthesiology, he practiced in both Toronto and Cincinnati, Ohio. Now residing in Florida, Gebbie dedicates his time to writing on subjects drawn from his vast life experience, practicality, and dedication to lifelong learning.
"Money: How to Make It Work for You" is a 20-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-412-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/money-how-to-make-it-work-for-you . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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