Chicago, IL Author Publishes Mindful Management Book
July 17, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Flourish: Coaching Wisdom in the Age of AI," a new book by Susan Caesar, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
An experiential guide designed to help coaches, leaders, and individuals navigate today's complex and fast-moving world. Shifting away from traditional corporate literature that views emotions as a liability, "Flourish" presents a groundbreaking framework that positions human feelings as essential tools for strategic decision-making and sustainable growth.
Built around a five-stage narrative arc, the book guides readers through a transformative journey of fear, agency, hope, flow, and flourishing: A continuous, sustainable way of living and leading that extends far beyond the final page.
"Flourish" rejects the standard transactional reading experience. Instead, it invites leaders to slow down, challenge their existing mindsets, and deeply reflect on their professional practices. The book argues that taking time to rest and introspect is not a distraction from meaningful work, but is the core work required for modern, empathetic leadership.
"Flourish: Coaching Wisdom in the Age of AI" is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-126-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/flourish-coaching-wisdom-in-the-age-of-ai . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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