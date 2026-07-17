Chesterfield, VA Author Publishes Christian Journal
July 17, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Lord, How Many Second Chances Do I Deserve?," a new book by Eric Harcum, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This purposeful book serves as a vital daily reminder of God's vision for humanity while highlighting the everyday miracles and blessings available to all.
"Lord, How Many Second Chances Do I Deserve?" is a direct call to action for individuals seeking to harness the mighty power of prayer. Through thoughtfully structured space for reflection, the journal encourages users to deepen their trust, faith, and belief in God. Harcum inspires readers to embrace a spirit of faith, demonstrating how God's blessings overflow when living in accordance with His divine will.
Every new day is a gift and a second chance. Harcum's goal is to inspire every reader to recognize their own daily blessings and experience the transformative impact of intentional gratitude.
About the Author
Eric Harcum is an ordinary individual with an extraordinary vision: to send a powerful message of faith and gratitude to the world. Moved by the continuous, life-altering chances God provided in his own life, Harcum was prompted to share his journey and ask the profound question, "How Many Second Chances Do You and I Deserve?" Driven by a deep belief in the Holy Spirit's constant guidance, he dedicates his work to helping others recognize the divine provision in their everyday lives.
"Lord, How Many Second Chances Do I Deserve?" is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-006-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/lord-how-many-second-chances-do-i-deserve . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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