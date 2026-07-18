Alamosa, CO Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
July 18, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Mountain Endures," a new book by Savala DeVoge, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A gripping new epic, a tale of destiny, betrayal, and a looming global threat. This story follows three distinct heroes: Eilis, a shieldbearer; Tavshi, a dragonkin; and Uxsan, a minotaur, who are drawn together by a shared, mysterious dream calling them to a higher purpose. Their individual quests for answers soon spiral into a desperate battle for survival.
Eilis abandons her allegiance to her lord, Varren, sparking his consuming rage and jealousy. Tavshi journeys to the magisters of the Argent Spire to uncover the meaning behind his haunting visions. Uxsan leaves his magically gifted daughter in the safety of trusted protectors to answer the call.
As the trio unites, they find themselves hunted by Lord Varren, who hatches a deadly plan to reclaim Eilis and destroy anyone in his path with his dark legion. To prevent a world-ending tragedy, the heroes must find a way to overcome Varren's forces while confronting an even greater threat hovering over their world.
About the Author
Savala DeVoge lives with her husband and three fur babies in Alamosa, Colorado. When she isn't crafting epic fantasy worlds, she can be found hiking the Colorado mountains, reading, or playing RPG video games and board games.
"The Mountain Endures" is a 412-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-152-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-mountain-endures . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us