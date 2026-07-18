Charlestown, RI Author Publishes Political Thriller
July 18, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"9-11 Avenged," a new book by Thom Cahir, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sweeping across four continents, this high-stakes narrative plunges readers into a shadowy world where the lines between state-sanctioned justice and domestic extremism are dangerously blurred.
The world is reeling from a new wave of brutal extremist violence. In the Arizona high country, retired Army Colonel Martin Jeffers lives with a burning thirst for retribution. Having weaponized a radical domestic militia, Jeffers has spent years purging white supremacists from its ranks, reshaping it into a highly disciplined, covert army dedicated to national defense. He needs only one thing to launch his private war: actionable intelligence.
That intelligence surfaces when David Abramowitz, a deep-cover Israeli Mossad agent embedded inside al-Qaeda, intercepts an active terror plot. Al-Qaeda's operations chief is assembling a massive meeting in Saudi Arabia. As the Mossad debates whether to handle the threat internally or brief the CIA, Jeffers' network of active-duty servicemen and government insiders pieces the puzzle together.
With the FBI scrambling to investigate a rogue American force, and international intelligence agencies executing layers of double-crosses, a lethal race against time begins. From the fortified compounds of Riyadh to clandestine safe houses in Tel Aviv, "9-11 Avenged" delivers an authentic, pulse-pounding exploration of modern asymmetric warfare, leaving readers to question who the true villains are.
"9-11 Avenged" is a 468-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-353-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/9-11-avenged . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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