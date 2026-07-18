Lake Lotawana, MO Author Publishes Political Cartoon Book
July 18, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"American Political Eras," a new book by Jeffrey "Chappie" Chapman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A comprehensive anthology of hand-drawn pencil-and-ink cartoons illustrating the arc of American politics from the nation's founding to the modern day. After years of sharing his sharp visual commentary with local newspaper readers, Chapman has assembled his extensive body of work into a single, cohesive volume. "American Political Eras" serves as both an educational resource and a humorous critique, using detailed illustrations to decode the most chaotic, tumultuous, and bizarre chapters of U.S. history.
"Jeff Chapman has either the gift or curse of being able to look at what's happening around him and find the odd angle that makes it funny," notes Ned Seaton, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of The Manhattan Mercury. "It's an offbeat, slightly esoteric humor… which makes the humor quite a bit more rewarding."
Key Highlights of the Collection include a comprehensive scope that explores the entire timeline of American political development. Hand-drawn artistry featuring classic pencil-and-ink illustrations that stand out in a digital age. Educational and entertaining, these cartoons historical accuracy with witty, thought-provoking satire.
About the Author
Jeffrey "Chappie" Chapman is an established political cartoonist known for his distinct visual style and offbeat humor. His work has regularly appeared in regional newspapers, offering readers a unique, rewarding lens through which to view complex political landscapes.
"American Political Eras" is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-207-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/american-political-eras . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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