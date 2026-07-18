East New Market, MD Author Publishes Children's Book
July 18, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Happy's Holidays," a new book by Laury Rizkalla, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A heartwarming new story that takes young readers on a vibrant journey through the calendar year.
This story follows Happy, an enthusiastic young girl eager to share her favorite aspects of every single month. From cozy winter days spent reading by the fire with hot chocolate, to sun-drenched summer beach trips, backyard BBQs, and catching fireflies, the book beautifully captures the unique magic of changing seasons.
"Happy's Holidays" also highlights the importance of gratitude and tradition. Young readers will follow Happy as she celebrates her November birthday and gathers with family for Thanksgiving, offering a sweet reminder to give thanks for loved ones and life's blessings.
Filled with uplifting messages of friendship, love, adventure, and kindness, this engaging book serves as both a joyful read and an educational tool to introduce children to different seasonal cultures and caring values.
"Happy's Holidays" is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-085-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/happy-s-holidays . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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