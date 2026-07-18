Forbes Cover Story: How Lara Sophie Bothur Built a Multi-Million Dollar Business on LinkedIn

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Forbes Austria has dedicated its latest cover story to technology entrepreneur, keynote speaker and Forbes 30 Under 30 Germany & Europe honoree, exploring how she built a low seven-figure business on LinkedIn by translating AI & emerging technologies into accessible business insights.Published under the headline "," the feature traces Bothur's journey from becoming Germany's first full-time Corporate Influencer at Deloitte to building one of Europe's leading B2B creator businesses focused on AI.According to Forbes, a single sponsored LinkedIn post commands a five-figure fee, while long-term brand partnerships range from €50,000 to €250,000. Based on her client portfolio, the magazine estimates her annual revenue to be in the low seven figures.Today, Bothur works with global technology companies including Google, NVIDIA, OpenAI, SAP, IBM, AWS, Porsche, ABB, NEURA Robotics and Schaeffler. With nearly 400,000 LinkedIn followers and approximately 400 million annual impressions, she has become one of Europe's leading voices on tech and AI. Despite building the business almost entirely on her own, the only full-time employee she has hired so far is her mother, who manages the company's back-office."People build technology for people. Somewhere along the way, we forgot about the people."The cover story explains how a conversation with her 101-year-old grandfather inspired her mission: making complex technology understandable for everyone. What began as educational LinkedIn posts has evolved into an international business spanning strategic content, keynote speaking, executive advisory and global technology reporting.Beyond profiling Bothur's entrepreneurial journey, Forbes highlights a broader shift in business communication, as companies increasingly rely on trusted B2B creators to translate technological innovation into business value and human understanding.The complete cover story, "" is available in the current issue of Forbes Austria.