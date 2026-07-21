Swedesboro, NJ Author Publishes Fiction Book
July 21, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Disappearance," a new book by Len Ellis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This novel weaves two distinct narratives into a singular, powerful exploration of human nature, conflict, and the enduring dream of a harmonious world. This book drew its inspiration from two unforgettable childhood memories that have lingered in the author's mind for over sixty years. Originally experienced as either vivid dreams or scenes from classic black-and-white television shows, these mental images evolved over the decades. Today, they serve as the foundation for a fictional narrative that confronts the most perplexing questions of the human experience.
At its core, "The Disappearance" acts as both a wish and a prayer for global peace. The narrative examines the stark contrast within humanity, questioning why cruelty and war persist when so many individuals simply desire to live honestly and peacefully. Ellis directly challenges readers to contemplate the true cost of conflict, asking whether victors ever truly rebuild what they destroy or if they merely exploit the aftermath of devastation.
About the Author
Len Ellis is an avid fisherman, seasoned traveler, and observer of human nature. His global adventures range from catching Red Tuna in the Red Sea to battling Lemon Sharks in Key West. He has explored the world through extensive ocean and river cruises alongside his wife. Despite his international travels, his greatest joy remains spending quiet days freshwater fishing with his son and grandchildren. These diverse life experiences, rooted in family, curiosity, and the natural world, infuse his writing with a unique perspective on the shared dreams of humanity.
"The Disappearance" is a 94-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-385-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-disappearance . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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