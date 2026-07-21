New Contemporary Fiction Novel Coming Soon
July 21, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Doing the Heady" is a transformative contemporary novel that challenges the modern definition of success and introduces readers to a fictional movement that is stepping off the page and into the real world.
Carlo has everything society tells him to want: a thriving career as a pharmaceutical representative, a beautiful home, and a luxury car. Yet beneath the glossy surface, he feels disillusioned and deeply disconnected. In a bold act of self-preservation, Carlo resigns, liquidates his assets, and, trading corporate politics for manual labor, takes a job as the lead caretaker at The Meadows, an exclusive mountain resort for the wealthy.
At The Meadows, Carlo finds the authentic existence he craves through hard work, nature, and unexpected human connections. His journey takes a romantic turn when he meets Molly, a brilliant math genius. Together, the pair constructs a unique creation named "Heady" for a local Halloween party. While trying to figure out how to navigate the dance floor with Heady, Carlo accidentally invents a fun, intimate new partner dance.
Dubbed "The Heady" or "the cupping dance," this movement is less about complex choreography and more about a new way for couples to position themselves and physically connect. Compatible with almost any music genre, the dance's signature "cupping" technique makes it instantly intimate, joyful, and addictive. What begins as a local phenomenon in Reno quickly sparks a viral movement, spreading across the country.
At its core, "Doing the Heady" is a multi-layered novel about the various dimensions of love, passionate romance, self-acceptance, deep friendship, and familial bonds. It serves as an emotional and uplifting reminder that it is never too late to reinvent oneself, find inner peace, and learn how to dance together again.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "Doing the Heady" by Carl Raines at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/doing-the-heady-the-cupping-dance . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Publishing
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