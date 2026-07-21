New Psychological Drama Novel Coming Soon
July 21, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat if the person you trusted most was the one who hurt you the deepest? Author Talia Everly invites readers to confront this chilling question in the upcoming psychological drama, "Dead to Me," a haunting exploration of family betrayal, emotional survival, and liberation.
For years, protagonist Tessa believed that family bonds were unbreakable, placing her ultimate trust in her sister, Taryn. Their connection was forged in childhood laughter, shared secrets, and promises whispered on tear-streaked nights. However, "Dead to Me" illustrates how quickly trust can turn into a dangerous illusion.
The slow unraveling of Tessa's world begins with a single photograph she was never meant to see, a private gathering she wasn't invited to. This discovery forces her to face a reality she can no longer ignore. What follows is a devastating web of manipulation, gaslighting, and calculated betrayals that force Tessa to question everything she thought she knew about her sister and herself.
As Taryn's carefully crafted narrative collapses, Tessa must confront a darker truth: some bonds are meant to break. But freedom from a toxic sibling dynamic comes at a steep price, including lost years, fractured relationships, and a painful reckoning with the person Tessa allowed herself to become under her sister's shadow.
Ultimately, "Dead to Me" is not a story about revenge or forgiveness. It is a powerful testament to the quiet triumph of reclaiming your life, choosing peace, and knowing when to walk away from the table where you've been fed poison for far too long.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "Dead to Me" by Talia Everly at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/dead-to-me . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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