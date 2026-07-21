Kernersville, NC Author Publishes Gothic Vampire Novel
July 21, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Bloody Kiss," a new book by Mareth Corven, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The gripping first installment in a new series, "The Crimson Chronicles." This novel delivers a darkly sensual, atmospheric narrative that explores the blurred lines between salvation, damnation, and forbidden desire.
"The Bloody Kiss" follows Alasdair Kincaid, a young man thrust into a treacherous supernatural world after his transformation into a vampire. Alasdair becomes entangled in the "Bloody Kiss," a taboo, prophetic ritual involving feeding on blood during menstruation. This act binds passion, blood, and destiny, serving as both a powerful bond and a devastating curse. Surrounded by an intricate cast of mysterious witches, fallen hunters, and ancient vampires, Alasdair must navigate a reality where intimacy is lethal, and love is as dangerous as the monsters stalking the night.
At its heart, this story explores what it means to love someone fully, even when that love is dangerous, forbidden, or seemingly doomed. This novel stands out in the genre by blending traditional gothic horror with high-stakes romance, creating a rich world driven by moral complexity and ancient prophecy.
About the Author
Mareth Corven is a dark fantasy writer dedicated to exploring the pull between light and shadow. He began his literary journey in poetry, sharpening a keen eye for emotional weight and linguistic rhythm. Corven continued to develop his unique storytelling voice while actively serving in the United States Marine Corps. His experiences helped shape his signature atmospheric tone, complex characters, and deep exploration of fate and power.
"The Bloody Kiss" is a 234-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-286-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-bloody-kiss . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us