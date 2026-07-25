Reading, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
July 25, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Tito the Tooth: Success II," a new book by Zully Pina, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A charming new children's book uses an imaginative, fantasy world to transform how children view oral health. "Tito the Tooth: Success II" is the fourth book by television producer and former news anchor Zully Pina.
This story takes place in Mouthland. This enchanted world is filled with happy, healthy, and sparkling white teeth living in harmony. The peace is threatened when a villainous new family moves to town: Ms. Gingivitis and her son, Cavity. Terrified of losing their home, the citizens of Mouthland must look to the Tooth Fairy Godmother to save them from decay.
Pina uses this clever allegory to turn dental hygiene into an exciting adventure. This book helps young readers understand the real-world importance of brushing and flossing through relatable characters.
About the Author
Zully Pina is a native of the Dominican Republic. After graduating with a degree in English and American English expression, she built a successful career as a news anchor, broadcaster, and television producer. "Tito the Tooth: Success II" is her fourth published book, with several upcoming literary projects currently in development.
"Tito the Tooth: Success II" is a 26-page hardback with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-330-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/tito-the-tooth-success-ii . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us