Painesville, OH Author Publishes Art History Book
July 28, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Conversations with Vincent Van Gogh," a new book by John C. Vitale, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Drawing from his extensive academic background in Art History, Vitale transforms the legendary artist's massive archive of personal correspondence into an engaging, accessible literary experience.
This book stems from Vitale's lifelong fascination with Van Gogh's life, particularly the 1,600 intimate letters the painter wrote to his brother, Theo. Recognizing that the sheer volume of this correspondence can be daunting for the average reader, Vitale crafted "Conversations with Vincent Van Gogh" as a hypothetical interview. This creative format allows readers to experience the artist's authentic voice and inner thoughts firsthand, without having to sift through extensive historical volumes. This project stands as a profound expression of Vitale's deep admiration for the iconic painter.
About the Author
An accomplished author and educator, Vitale has published more than 200 articles in national magazines, specializing in Art, History, and Religion. "Conversations with Vincent Van Gogh" bridges his professional expertise and historical passion, offering a fresh, intimate perspective on one of the world's most celebrated artists.
"Conversations with Vincent Van Gogh" is a 274-page paperback with a retail price of $66.00 (eBook $61.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-129-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/conversations-with-vincent-van-gogh . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us