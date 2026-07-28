Palmetto, FL Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
July 28, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Unnatural," a new book by Dave Phillips, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This new novel flips the traditional sports hero trope on its head to champion the everyday underdogs of the world. Written by veteran and debut author Dave Phillips, "The Unnatural" delivers an inspiring, humorous, and heartwarming tale dedicated to anyone who has ever been told they are not good enough.
While sports history and cinema love to celebrate genetically gifted superstars, "The Unnatural" asks a different question: Where is the hero for the rest of us? The story follows Hickey Plastow, a near-sighted, uncoordinated young man with absolutely zero natural athletic talent. Despite his physical limitations, Hickey possesses an iron-willed determination to play professional baseball.
Set against the gritty backdrop of World War II, Hickey's journey is fueled by sheer perseverance, a bit of luck, and a small circle of family and mentors who refuse to give up on him. Ultimately, his relentless drive propels him to achieve a level of success that defies everyone's expectations but his own.
This book is for the vast majority of us who weren't born with elite talents. It is a reminder that passion and resilience can take you further than raw ability ever could.
The book's themes of overcoming doubt mirror the author's own decades-long journey to publication. In high school, Phillips was falsely accused of cheating and flunked on a writing assignment because his teacher believed the work was "too good" for a student. Rather than letting the experience permanently discourage him, it ignited a lifelong ambition to prove his capabilities on the page.
About the Author
Dave Phillips is a Doylestown, Pennsylvania native and Villanova University alumnus. He served six years of active duty as a US Navy ensign starting in 1974, followed by 18 years in the reserves, eventually retiring as a Captain. His diverse civilian career spans manufacturing, software, insurance, and custom cabinetry. Today, Phillips lives in South Florida with his wife, where he is an active community and church member, golfer, woodworker, and father of four adult children.
"The Unnatural" is a 150-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-153-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-unnatural . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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