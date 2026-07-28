New York, NY Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
July 28, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Breath of a Camel," a new book by Norman Hocker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A haunting exploration of human morality, vengeance, and the fragile illusion of national security.
Inspired by the author's firsthand experience witnessing the tragedy of September 11, 2001, in New York City, this book delivers an eerily realistic visitation of historical trauma. "The Breath of a Camel" challenges readers with profound moral dilemmas, forcing them to confront a chilling question: "Are we Americans as safe in our country as our leaders say we are?"
At the heart of this sweeping narrative is a deeply personal, decades-spanning mystery. The story is filtered through the memories of a 67-year-old man living by a picturesque, secluded lake in the heart of Texas. After years of longing and solitary walks through the woods, a sudden, magical note from his lost love, Sara, reunites them at "the point."
For months, they share an idyllic existence, enveloped in a perfect cocoon of winter fireplaces and consuming passion. Sara, distinguished by her striking, 1950s-style raven-black hair and soft lips, is the center of his universe. However, she harbors a deep void that Norman Michael cannot fill. In Perry, Oklahoma, Sara finally reveals her devastating secret. Yet, before vanishing, she leaves Norman Michael with a profound gift: the memory of a woman he will love for a lifetime.
Hocker's signature style features multi-dimensional characters who carry vital, real-world messages. Through this poignant blend of political unease and intimate romance, he hopes readers will implement the story's complex emotional lessons into their own lives.
About the Author
Norman Hocker is a novelist dedicated to crafting character-driven stories with deep psychological and philosophical themes. Witnessing the events of 9/11 drastically shaped his worldview, inspiring him to write narrative fiction that questions authority, explores human resilience, and offers meaningful life lessons to his readers.
"The Breath of a Camel" is a 258-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-151-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-breath-of-a-camel . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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