Weston, FL Author Publishes History Book
July 30, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Composing in Hell," a new book by Laurence Kutler, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This compelling new work investigates how composers and musicians managed to create art while enduring the unimaginable horrors of Nazi concentration camps.
"Composing in Hell" analyzes historical records, biographical data, and firsthand observations to uncover the complex motivations of these artists. Kutler examines whether their music was a direct act of defiance, a psychological anchor to reality, or a desperate mechanism for survival. The book reveals that while some viewed creation as a pure artistic endeavor, others found it to be a profound reawakening of their Jewish identity. Ultimately, the text illustrates how suffering and art can merge into a powerful tool for spiritual resistance and resilience.
The relevance of this historical experience compels us to ask vital, modern questions regarding survival, identity, and meaning.
About the Author
Laurence Kutler earned his Ph.D. in Near Eastern Languages and Literature from New York University. He has taught at the University of California, San Diego, Kent State University, and Old Dominion University. Kutler previously co-published The Terezin Diary of Gonda Redlich (University Press of Kentucky). He is also an endurance athlete, an amateur pianist, a father of two, and a grandfather of three.
"Composing in Hell" is a 146-page hardback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00, audiobook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-063-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/composing-in-hell . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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