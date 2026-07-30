Clermont, FL Author Publishes Marriage Guidebook
July 30, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Three-Ply Cord," a new book by John Louis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A timely and essential tool for navigating the modern complexities of relational commitment has arrived. This book is designed to revitalize and protect the sacred institution of traditional marriage in an increasingly secular world.
Recent demographic data shows that marriage rates have dropped below 50% of the population. Simultaneously, civil laws continue to broaden and redefine communal partnerships. Louis's work directly confronts this shifting landscape. He provides clear, structured guidance for maintaining a life-long, sacramental commitment between one man and one woman.
This comprehensive text serves three distinct purposes:
By exploring marriage as a joyful life of service, readers will discover actionable spiritual tools. These tools are designed to weather the natural challenges and celebrate the successes of lifelong partnership.
John Louis brings nearly half a century of personal and academic authority to the project. He has been married for 45 years and has worked as a professional educator for over four decades. He holds a Master of Arts in Theology from Ohio Dominican University and a Master of Education from the University of Phoenix. Louis is also the voice behind the popular weblog, Faith and Flag. The site seamlessly blends Catholic theology with civil responsibility to build stronger local and national communities. An avid sailor, Louis draws daily inspiration from the sea. He frequently connects his maritime passion to the fishermen first called by Christ.
"A Three-Ply Cord" is a 182-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (hardback $29.00, eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-334-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-three-ply-cord-making-and-keeping-covenant-marriage . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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