Libertyville, IL Author Publishes Religious Fiction Novel
August 01, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"TEE TAN (Titan)," a new book by John Bradley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book introduces readers to a remarkable new protagonist: a spiritual man driven by profound compassion and an unyielding sense of duty. Operating as a protector, bodyguard, and true titan, this compelling character firmly believes that real, attainable solutions exist for humanity's modern-day struggles. His journey is a testament to strength, faith, and purpose as he steps forward to become the catalyst for the change the world desperately needs.
Behind this thrilling narrative is author John Bradley, whose own life story mirrors the resilience found within the book's pages. Born in New York City and raised in Connecticut, Bradley has never allowed his severe dyslexia to define his boundaries or limit his creative vision.
Bradley's diverse background heavily influences the rich textures of his storytelling. A multi-sport athlete, he swam competitively and played both football and lacrosse, alongside dedicating himself to martial arts. His deep physicality is balanced by a vibrant creative spirit; Bradley is an accomplished poet, songwriter, guitarist, and pianist. Above all, he draws his deepest inspiration and joy from the great outdoors, finding himself most at home in nature.
Readers looking for a story of profound strength and purpose can follow this incredible journey in "TEE TAN (Titan)"
"TEE TAN (Titan)" is a 220-page hardback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-116-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/tee-tan-titan . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us