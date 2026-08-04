South Elgin, IL Author Publishes Mystery Novel
August 04, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Boathouse," a new book by Douglas Riebock, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Set against the scenic backdrop of Lake Puckaway in Sholton, Wisconsin, "The Boathouse" spans from the early 1970s to 1980. The narrative follows fifteen-year-old Carson Stamps, who desperately wants to escape his expected future of working at his grandparents' Knox resort. However, his life takes a dramatic turn over the course of one pivotal summer. As a romance blossoms between Carson and Andi, his best friend's sister, the young couple finds themselves entangled in a web of hostile corporate buyout attempts, unexpected murders on the property, and a deadly threat to Carson's own life.
"The Boathouse" marks the third published novel for the 71-year-old Riebock. He made his literary debut in 2023 with "Hunted," followed by his 2025 sophomore novel, "The Joes," which was published under the pen name Duncan Bock.
Now enjoying retirement, Riebock fills his days with gardening, taking walks with his wife, Janet, and attending his grandchildren's events. He is also a dedicated volunteer at Lazarus House in St. Charles, an organization committed to helping individuals achieve self-sustainability.
"The Boathouse" is a 364-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-386-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-boathouse . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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