Greenville, SC Author Publishes Poetry Collection
August 04, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Merry Christmas To All," a new book by Samantha Lillian Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This collection blends the warmth of the holiday season with a powerful exploration of family, memory, and the enduring legacy left behind by loved ones.
Johnson dedicated "Merry Christmas To All" to her late twin sister, Brianna L. Johnson, who passed away on January 2, 2023. Brianna served as the primary inspiration for the book, encouraging Samantha to pursue her creative writing. Johnson describes her late sister as a "true sunshine" whose impact continues to guide her life and work.
For Johnson, writing is more than a creative outlet; she views her pen and paper as her voice, and poetry as her ultimate gift. Passionate about helping others and deeply spiritual, Johnson credits her family's unwavering support as the cornerstone of her writing journey. By sharing this work, she hopes to offer comfort and inspiration to readers navigating their own journeys of love and loss during the holiday season.
In alignment with the book's message of hope and resilience, Johnson shares two of her favorite guiding scripture verses, John 6:20 and Philippians 4:13.
About the Author
Samantha Lillian Johnson (Sam) is an author and poet dedicated to uplifting others through the power of the written word. Guided by her faith and the memory of her twin sister, Brianna, she uses poetry to explore themes of family, legacy, and healing.
"A Merry Christmas To All" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-487-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-merry-christmas-to-all . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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