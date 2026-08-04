Naples, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
August 04, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Morag and Rory," a new book by Douglas M. Gebbie, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Marking the fourth installment in his beloved book series, this new story follows the central characters as their deep relationship continues to grow, offering readers timeless lessons in companionship. Filled with playful moments and shared adventures, the narrative serves as a gentle reminder of the pure joy found in true friendship.
Through the lighthearted interactions of Morag and Rory, Gebbie weaves profound reflections on human connection. This story invites readers of all ages to look closely at the natural world, illustrating how animals can teach humans to treat one another with kindness, patience, understanding, and grace.
About the Author
Douglas M. Gebbie is a retired physician with a diverse global career in medicine. A graduate of the University of Glasgow in Scotland, he served in the Royal Navy before emigrating to Canada, where he practiced in Northern Newfoundland and Ontario. He later specialized in anesthesiology, practicing in both Toronto and Cincinnati, Ohio. Now enjoying retirement in Florida, Dr. Gebbie dedicates his time to writing stories that celebrate the profound, meaningful bonds shared between humans and animals.
"Morag and Rory" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-410-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/morag-and-rory . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us