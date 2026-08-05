Bronx, NY Author Publishes Fiction Novel
August 05, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Nightrain: The Foundation," a new book by Duane Earl Drayton Chapman Jr, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A gripping new novel and the first installment of a sweeping trilogy that explores how personal history, genealogy, and family structures shape human identity and power.
"Nightrain" follows the journey of the South Streets, a group forged by hardship, loyalty, and the brutal choices required for survival. At the center of the narrative is Nightrain, a man raised with strict discipline and restraint. Torn between the pull of the streets and the core values instilled by his family, a devastating turning point-the death of his father-forces him to choose his path. Rather than succumbing to destruction, Nightrain embraces strategic relationships and opportunities that fuel his ultimate philosophy: "Take and Give," propelling him into a position of leadership.
At its core, "Nightrain" is an intricate story about legacy. Moving through the powerful lineage of Great Papa Jones, Mississippi Earl, and ultimately Nightrain himself, the book examines how mentorship and family foundations influence our deepest beliefs. The trilogy uncovers the deep-rooted "reasons why" behind each character's actions, demonstrating how tightly connected our lives truly are across generations.
In a time when many struggle to understand who they are and where they come from, this story highlights the strength of a unified family. Ultimately, "Nightrain" is about relationships, their ability to elevate or destroy us, and how honoring those bonds means the difference between merely surviving and truly winning the race called life.
About the Author
Duane Earl Drayton Chapman Jr.'s commitment to community and social awareness began in childhood. As a youth leader in the NAACP, he participated in the historic Million Man March, walked in an Underground Railroad reenactment led by Joe Madison, and served as President of his NAACP Youth Council.
Chapman's writing is heavily influenced by his extraordinary family legacy. His great-grandmother, Cora Kilgore Chapman, was a historic trailblazer as the first Black registered nurse and hospital superintendent in South Carolina. Raised by a teacher and a poet, Chapman's literary lineage also includes George Chapman, the famed translator of Homer's Iliad, and ties to the de Vere family.
An artist of many mediums, Chapman previously found expression through hip-hop, releasing the album Live From the Bottom in 2005 under his own label and co-producing The Hip Hop Newsroom, one of the earliest hip-hop programs on AM radio. His profound storytelling is shaped by introspection born from personal hardship and incarceration, a journey of difficult choices that ultimately led him toward growth, honor, and self-understanding.
"Nightrain: The Foundation" is a 270-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (hardback $33.00, eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-495-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/nightrain-the-foundation . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us