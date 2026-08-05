Litchfield Park, AZ Author Publishes Mystery Novel
August 05, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Murder by Deepfake," a new book by Steve Graybill, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Agripping new installment of the acclaimed Blake/Garnier international thriller series. Drawing directly from his 30-year career as a global private equity executive, Graybill delivers a timely, suspenseful narrative exploring the dangerous intersection of corporate power, deepfake technology, and global organized crime.
In this second book, protagonists Natasha Garnier and Jacob Blake are settled into their high-powered roles as Vice Chairwoman and Inspector General of the Renaissance Group, a private equity giant with global political influence. Their world shatters when a shocking video surfaces depicting their trusted colleague, Sammy Ching, leading a deadly raid on a drug warehouse in Southeast Asia's Golden Triangle.
Arrested and facing execution, Sammy's survival depends entirely on Natasha and Jacob. Dispatched to Singapore, the duo partners with a former Mossad agent to analyze the footage, uncovering a terrifying reality: the video is a highly sophisticated deepfake.
Proving Sammy's innocence forces the duo into a treacherous chase through Singapore, Laos, and Burma. They face a powerful coalition of narco-terrorists, Russian intelligence operatives, and billionaires, ultimately realizing they have been manipulated from the start.
About the Author
Steve Graybill spent over three decades as an international consulting and private equity executive, living and working in more than 20 countries across Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean. A U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam era, Graybill holds degrees from The George Washington University and the Thunderbird School of Global Management. He has also taught graduate-level macroeconomics at the Economic Institute at the University of Colorado Boulder. He currently resides in Arizona with his wife and their Goldendoodle.
"Murder by Deepfake" is a 320-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-109-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/murder-by-deepfake . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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