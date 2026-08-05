Spokane Valley, WA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
August 05, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Silhouettes in Gold and Emerald," a new book by Stan E. Hughes, a.k.a. Ha-Gue-A-Dees-Sas, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A powerful new poetry collection by Native American author, artist, and educator Stan E. Hughes, a.k.a. Ha-Gue-A-Dees-Sas, challenges Hollywood's narrow myths of the American West. "Silhouettes in Gold and Emerald: The Voices of the American West" moves past traditional tropes of lawless outlaws and cowboys to honor the real heart of the region: its sprawling deserts, snow-capped mountains, vast forests, and diverse people. Written in raw, evocative prose, the collection serves as both an environmental tribute and a cultural testament to a widely misunderstood landscape.
Hughes, whose Seneca name Ha-Gue-A-Dees-Sas translates to "Man Seeking His People," draws from a deep well of personal heritage and diverse regional roots. Born on Yakama Indian country in Washington State and raised in the Black Hills of South Dakota, his ancestry includes Blackfoot Nation and Chica-ma Comico Nation heritage. This profound connection to the land and its history infuses every poem, offering readers an authentic view of Western wildlife, geography, and human resilience.
Beyond his literary work, Hughes is a Vietnam Era veteran (1959–1965), a holding recipient of three college degrees, and a retired public-school administrator. His extensive career in advocacy includes serving as a consultant for the Indian Education Technical Assistance Center at Gonzaga University and sitting on the board of Spokane's Urban Indian Center. "Silhouettes in Gold and Emerald" joins his robust catalog of published works, which includes Medicine Seeker, Children of the Bluefish, and the Sofia warrior series.
"Silhouettes in Gold and Emerald" is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-485-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/silhouettes-in-gold-and-emerald . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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