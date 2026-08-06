New Suspense Novel Coming Soon
August 06, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA gripping new exploration of morality and modern conflict is coming. Author Gene Molinelli's upcoming mystery-suspense novel, "Hour of Our Death," dives into a high-stakes psychological battleground set in the deceptively quiet suburbs of Washington, D.C.
The story follows a tense, escalating confrontation between two men with opposing worldviews. One guides his life by the Golden Rule, while the other lives strictly by the law of "might makes right." What begins as everyday suburban interactions quickly spirals into a series of extraordinary consequences. As the narrative builds through moments of sharp tension and reckoning, the book forces readers to question what it truly means to "win" when survival, redemption, and human connection are all on the line.
Molinelli infuses the narrative with a lifetime of expertise spanning science, law, religion, and community life. The result is an intellectually sharp thriller that challenges readers to reflect on the hidden forces defining human character.
About the Author
Gene Molinelli is a Ph.D. oceanographer and patent attorney whose diverse career shapes his unique perspective on science, spirituality, and human courage. Educated at the University of Notre Dame, Columbia University, and the George Mason University School of Law, his professional journey ranges from seagoing expeditions in the Arctic and Antarctic to serving as a partner at a patent law firm. An active community member, Molinelli has coached youth sports, volunteered with challenged individuals, and served on his church vestry. He continues to play senior softball and advocate against corporate and government overreach. He resides in Manassas, Virginia, with his wife, Judith Evans Molinelli.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "Hour of Our Death" by Gene Molinelli at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/hour-of-our-death . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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