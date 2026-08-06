New Memoir Coming Soon
August 06, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGrief is a universal human experience, but the sudden loss of a child shatters a parent's world in ways words can barely capture. In her forthcoming book, "Journey Through the Dark Tunnel of Grief and Sorrow," retired social worker and counselor Christianah Iyabode Falade, Ph.D., delivers a raw, deeply personal chronicle of the days, weeks, and months following the sudden death of her 31-year-old son.
Written from the depths of a broken heart, Dr. Falade's memoir documents not only her immediate shock and sorrow but also her deliberate search for others who survived similar pain. Refusing to stay trapped in despair, she details how leaning heavily on her faith and reaching out to her heavenly Father allowed the Lord Jesus to guide her out of deep brokenness and into a renewed place of comfort, healing, and joy.
"Journey Through the Dark Tunnel of Grief and Sorrow" is designed as a vital resource for anyone navigating the complex physical, emotional, and spiritual paths to restoration. Through transparent storytelling and foundational Scripture, the book offers a lifeline of hope, consolation, and encouragement to those walking through their own darkest valleys.
About the Author
Christianah Iyabode Falade, Ph.D., dedicated nearly twenty-seven years to the counseling field and various social work sectors prior to her retirement. She holds a Master of Arts in Counselor Education and an Educational Specialist degree in Educational Psychology from Tennessee Tech University, as well as a Doctorate in Higher Education Administration from the University of Florida. Dr. Falade resides in Gainesville, Florida, with Christopher, her husband of forty-five years. Driven by a deep love for her community, she frequently spends her retirement finding exceptional store sales and clearances to buy gifts and bless others.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "Journey Through the Dark Tunnel of Grief and Sorrow" by Christianah Iyabode Falade, Ph.D. at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/journey-through-the-dark-tunnel-of-grief-and-sorrow . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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