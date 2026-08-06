New Literature Collection Coming Soon
August 06, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAuthor Bobby Osbon, Sr. announces the upcoming release of his new book, "My Journey with God," a deeply personal collection of reflections centered on faith, family, and perseverance. Written to encourage readers facing their own trials, this collection serves as a powerful reminder that God remains a constant presence through every hardship and blessing.
Rooted in the belief that God and family are what matter most, Osbon shares his lifelong journey to inspire those who may feel weary, overwhelmed, or alone. In a fast-paced world where many struggle to maintain their spiritual footing, these reflections offer actionable hope and the reassurance that no one has to walk their path alone.
This book is a testament to the strength God provides through life's inevitable ups and downs. Osbon's goal is to offer comfort and renew faith for anyone navigating a difficult season.
About the Author
Bobby Osbon, Sr. is a writer and creator whose worldview is guided by his deep commitment to faith and family. He dedicates his creative work to uplifting others and sharing the timeless values that have anchored his own life.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "My Journey with God" by Bobby Osbon, Sr. at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-journey-with-god . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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