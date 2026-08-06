Litchfield Park, AZ Author Publishes Adventure Novel
August 06, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Legal Sale," a new book by Steve M. Vallad, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author Stephen M. Vallad invites readers on a captivating journey into a world powered by the unseen forces around us in his gripping new novel, "Legal Sale." Seamlessly blending magical realism with profound philosophical questions, the book explores a thrilling reality where the universe's ambient energy can be actively harnessed, transforming our understanding of human connection and existence.
"Legal Sale" introduces a vibrant cast of characters who coexist with this universal energy force. As readers immerse themselves in the narrative, they are forced to grapple with a central, tantalizing mystery: is this power rooted in magic, spirituality, or physics-and ultimately, does the distinction even matter? The story serves as both an exciting adventure and a thoughtful exploration of how energy interacts with us daily, shaping our lives in profound ways.
Vallad believes we live in a universe surrounded and filled with energy. He wanted to explore what would happen if we could truly utilize that power, creating a story that keeps readers yearning for more while questioning the very nature of the world around them.
About the Author
Stephen M. Vallad is an avid adventurer and writer. While he has successfully climbed four 14,000-foot peaks in the Colorado Rockies, he is happiest with his toes in the sand, particularly on the shores of the Caribbean. Following a medical procedure that left his left side paralyzed, Vallad has focused his energy on writing. He looks forward to reclaiming his favorite hobbies, playing acoustic guitar and hitting the golf course with close friends, as he continues his journey toward recovery and regaining mobility.
"Legal Sale" is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00, audiobook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-183-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/legal-sale . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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