Natchitoches, LA Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
August 07, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAuthor Buford Jordan announces the release of his new interactive fantasy novel, "The Lost Passage," a choose-your-own-adventure epic that puts the outcome of the story directly in the hands of the reader.
The story follows Zauntee, a legendary warrior who put down his weapons following the brutal Great War. When a nearby village falls under threat, Zauntee is forced out of retirement and drawn into a high-stakes rebellion. Joining a band of unlikely allies, he must rise up against a tyrant emperor seeking total dominion over the land of Pumona.
Designed with multiple pathways, secret lore, and strategic plot twists, "The Lost Passage" offers a fresh dynamic with every read. No two journeys through Pumona are identical, allowing readers to discover new subplots, hidden messages, and alternative endings each time they open the book.
About the Author
Buford Jordan is an author, illustrator, and avid fantasy RPG gamer. Drawing inspiration from deep-strategy video games and world-building, he writes fast-paced, interactive fiction designed to engage and challenge readers.
"The Lost Passage" is a 298-page paperback with a retail price of $91.00 (eBook $86.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-522-5 . Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-lost-passage For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
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Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us