Fun Squared Games Introduces Code Lock™
August 10, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsBuilding on the success of its best-selling deduction game Prime Suspect™, Fun Squared Games is introducing Code Lock™, an innovative competitive logic game that transforms classic brain teasers into an exciting race to the finish.
At the heart of Code Lock is the company's original Ninecode™ Challenge system-a unique style of visual logic puzzle where players use symbolic clues to determine exactly where nine numbered tiles belong in a 3×3 grid. Rather than relying on written instructions or trial and error, players interpret relationships between the numbers, making one deduction after another until the entire grid is complete. (how to play video)
The first player to solve the Ninecode Challenge correctly calls "LOCKED!" and wins the round.
Code Lock, designed for 1–4 players, ages 8 and up (MSRP $19.99), combines the satisfaction of solving a logic puzzle with the excitement of head-to-head competition. Players can sharpen their skills by solving Ninecode Challenges on their own or race family and friends to see who can crack each challenge first.
Fans of Sudoku, logic puzzles, and brain teasers will immediately appreciate the satisfying process of deduction, but Ninecode delivers a completely different experience. Instead of placing numbers based on mathematical constraints, players use an intuitive language of symbols that describe how the numbered tiles relate to one another within the grid. The result is a puzzle system that's visual, approachable, and endlessly replayable.
"Prime Suspect showed us how much people enjoy solving puzzles through logical deduction," said Mike Linskey, Co-Founder and President of Fun Squared Games. "With Code Lock, we wanted to take that same satisfying feeling of making one clue lead to the next and create something entirely new. Ninecode Challenges replace written clues with a simple visual language of symbols, creating a puzzle that's easy to learn, rewarding to solve, and incredibly fun to race against other players."
With 40 unique Ninecode Challenges spanning four levels of difficulty, Code Lock offers something for everyone-from first-time puzzle solvers to experienced logic enthusiasts. Every challenge can be played repeatedly, making it a perfect addition to family game nights, classrooms, travel, waiting rooms, coffee tables, and anywhere players want to give their brains an enjoyable workout.
Compact, portable, and easy to teach, Code Lock continues Fun Squared Games' mission of creating games that make learning feel like play while encouraging critical thinking, spatial reasoning, concentration, perseverance, and problem-solving.
Code Lock joins Fun Squared Games' growing lineup of innovative games and brain teasers, including Prime Suspect™, Prime Suspect Deluxe™, Tile Tango™, Flipingo™, Maze-O-Rama™, and Squzzle Puzzles™.
About Fun Squared Games: Fun Squared Games is a family-owned game and puzzle company founded by Mike and Kathleen Linskey. Inspired by their four children, the company develops games, puzzles and brain teasers that are easy to learn, irresistibly fun to play and cognitively stimulating for players of all ages. Fun Squared Games products are designed to promote problem-solving skills, perseverance, independence, and cognitive development while delivering engaging gameplay experiences for families, classrooms, game enthusiasts, and specialty retailers. The company's growing portfolio includes innovative logic games, word games, matching games, and puzzle challenges. For more information, visit www.funsquared.games and interact directly on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.
Contact Information
Greg Walsh
Fun Squared Games
2032166101
Contact Us
Greg Walsh
Fun Squared Games
2032166101
Contact Us