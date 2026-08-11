Maple Grove, MN Author Publishes Coming-Of-Age Novel
August 11, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"My Hero," a new book by Nadia Ram, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This story follows Ingrid, a teenage girl navigating her final year of high school while struggling to find her place in the world. Her ordinary life takes an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with Gemma, a mysterious superhero, thrusting Ingrid into a reality far beyond her imagination.
Unlike traditional superhero stories, "My Hero" shifts the spotlight away from the caped crusader and onto the ordinary lives they touch. Told entirely from Ingrid's perspective as an outsider, the book builds a compelling mystery around Gemma's origins, inviting readers to use their own imagination to fill in the blanks. As Ingrid faces new challenges and makes mistakes, she learns what it truly means to fight for the people she loves.
At its core, Ram's novel redefines heroism as something deeply human and accessible. The story proves that courage is not a trait reserved for the extraordinary, but a daily choice to stand up, care, and act when it matters most. Ingrid's journey serves as a powerful reminder that bravery comes in many forms, and even the smallest acts carry the power of a hero.
Writing is a transformative experience that allows Ram to step into entirely new worlds. Ram hopes that through "My Hero," readers can share in that sense of escape, imagination, and discovery.
Ram's own passion for storytelling was nurtured by her close-knit family, including her three sisters. Her road to becoming a novelist began in a high school writing club, which inspired her to draft this debut book and pursue advanced classes centered around the arts. Beyond writing, Ram has explored creative storytelling through short films, reading, cooking, and photography.
"My Hero" is a 194-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-182-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-hero-1 . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us