Wexford, PA Author Publishes Memoir
August 11, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Fighting for The Future of Nature," a new book by Larry J. Schweiger, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This captivating memoir offers an insider's look into the relentless battles, strategic collaborations, and political navigation required to protect the planet over the last half-century. Drawing from a lifetime of high-stakes environmental advocacy, Schweiger details his work alongside iconic figures like former Vice President Al Gore, Robert Redford, Dr. Tom Lovejoy, and Dr. Herbert Needleman to demand systemic change for future generations.
Inspired in his youth by the natural beauty of Pennsylvania and the legacy of pioneering environmentalist Rachel Carson, Schweiger's journey spans all levels of government and non-profit leadership. "Fighting for The Future of Nature" serves as both a historical record of the modern green movement and an urgent warning about the cost of letting self-interest dictate environmental policy. It provides a roadmap for collective action, urging readers to unite against ongoing ecological threats.
Larry Schweiger has been at the frontlines of nearly every major environmental milestone of our time. "Fighting for The Future of Nature" is a powerful, necessary reminder of what it takes to defend our world and why we cannot afford to back down now.
About the Author
Larry J. Schweiger is a towering figure in American conservation with a lifelong record of securing landmark environmental victories. Throughout his distinguished career, he played an essential role in passing the 1990 Clean Air Act Amendments and was a key architect in proposing the RESTORE Act following the devastating BP oil spill.
Schweiger has served as President and CEO of three premier environmental organizations: the National Wildlife Federation (NWF), PennFuture, and the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, as well as Vice President of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. He has collaborated closely with U.S. Presidents, Vice Presidents, and Senators to shape national climate policy. Schweiger is also the author of "Last Chance: Preserving Life on Earth and Climate Crisis" and "Corrupt Politics: Overcoming the Forces That Threaten Our Future."
"Fighting for The Future of Nature" is a 310-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-110-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/fighting-for-the-future-of-nature . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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