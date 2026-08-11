Godlan Earns Fourth Inc. 5000 Recognition, Building on More Than 40 Years of Growth and Innovation
August 11, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsClinton Township, MI – August 11, 2026 – Godlan, a leader in manufacturing consulting, ERP, IIoT, and CPQ solutions, proudly announces its fourth recognition on the Inc. 5000, the annual list of America's fastest-growing private companies. The honor marks another milestone in Godlan's more than 40-year history of helping manufacturers modernize operations, embrace innovation, and achieve long-term success through industry-leading ERP and digital transformation solutions.
Godlan's fourth appearance on the Inc. 5000 reflects the company's continued growth, strong customer relationships, and ability to deliver lasting value in an evolving manufacturing landscape. Built on decades of industry expertise and a customer-first approach, Godlan continues to expand its impact by helping manufacturers modernize operations and achieve long-term success.
"We're proud of this recognition because it isn't about one great year. It's about showing up and growing, year after year," said Bobby Rudder, EVP of Marketing and Communications at Godlan. "A fourth appearance on this list reflects the trust our customers place in us and the commitment our team brings to every project."
Four Inc. 5000 recognitions demonstrate Godlan's ability not only to grow, but to sustain that momentum while adapting to changing market demands, building lasting customer relationships, and consistently delivering meaningful business results.
Key highlights leading to this recognition:
For full results, visit Inc.com/Inc5000.
About Godlan
Founded in 1984, Godlan offers expert manufacturing consulting and technological solutions, including ERP implementation, CPQ, IIoT, and business performance consulting. As an Infor Gold Channel Partner, Godlan serves clients across the U.S., delivering scalable, smart solutions that connect operations and drive transformation. The company has garnered numerous accolades, including Accounting Today's VAR 100, TEC Accreditation, and Control Engineering's System Integrator rankings.
About the Inc. 5000
The Inc. 5000 is a distinguished list recognizing the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Compiled annually by Inc. magazine, the list celebrates entrepreneurial success, innovation, and sustained growth across industries. Companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period, offering a unique look at the most dynamic businesses driving the U.S. economy.
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Stephanne Marsh
Godlan, Inc.
5864644400
Contact Us
Stephanne Marsh
Godlan, Inc.
5864644400
Contact Us
Email Godlan, Inc.
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