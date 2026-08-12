Johnstown, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
August 12, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Rye-Markable Journey," a new book by Lauren Palmar Gerami and illustrated by Gabi Cooper, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This heartwarming tale follows a malleable little ball of dough on a quest of self-discovery through a bustling world market located in New York City's Central Park. As the main character tours various cultural pavilions, he meets diverse characters from different nationalities, absorbing the love and richness of global traditions. The story delivers a powerful message for modern families: by embracing love and accepting others, anyone can grow into their brightest self.
Gerami & Cooper hope "A Rye-Markable Journey" connects deeply with children and families alike. Their goal is to inspire readers to lead with love, maintain an open heart, and practice acceptance for everyone who crosses their path.
About the Author and Illustrator
Lauren Palmar Gerami (Author) is a professional writer and the Vice President of Aspire Grant and Development. Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she is deeply committed to community service. Alongside her mother, Andi Palmar, Lauren founded Operation: BeYoutiful, a non-profit initiative that provides wigs and specialized services to girls and women experiencing medically related hair loss.
Gabi Cooper (Illustrator) is an Appalachian artist, educator, and folklore scholar from the Ohio River Valley. Holding a bachelor's degree in art education, Gabi channels the imagination of her students into community-rooted murals and whimsical illustrations. Her artwork aims to honor small, magical everyday moments.
"A Rye-Markable Journey" is a 40-page hardback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-408-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-rye-markable-journey . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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