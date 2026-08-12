Midland, NC Author Publishes Creative Nonfiction Book
August 12, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Just Sayin: Writins of Ricepaper Roni," a new book by WD Meyers II, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Defying traditional genres, a captivating new book is hitting shelves with a candid note from the author. First things first: despite the cover art, it is not about squirrels.
Part philosophical reflection and part creative expression, the author describes the work as defying standard categories. "This is not a self-help book, but you can help yourself to what is written inside," they explain. "This is not a motivational book, but you just might find something motivating… This is not a spiritual book, but you might find something a bit soul-moving as well." Written for readers looking for something genuinely unique, the book promises a rich experience where, after purchase, the insights are entirely free to enjoy at your own leisure.
"Just Sayin: Writins of Ricepaper Roni" is a 176-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-342-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/just-sayin-writins-of-ricepaper-roni . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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