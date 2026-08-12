Walnut Creek, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
August 12, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Hodel and Milo," a new book by Dr. Carl David Rowland, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A delightful new children's book tackles environmental stewardship through the eyes of an unlikely hero. Written by military veteran and healthcare executive Dr. Carl David Rowland, RN CEN, "Hodel and Milo" introduces readers to a subterranean world in desperate need of a cleanup, delivering a powerful message about community responsibility.
This story follows Hodel the rat, who has officially had enough of the pollution ruining his underground home. Disgusted by the increasing grime in the sewers, Hodel teams up with his faithful dog companion, Milo, to take their message to the streets. Together, this dynamic duo sets out to transform the city from top to bottom.
Written in engaging verse, this charming, rhyming tale delivers a universal lesson for readers of all ages: no matter where you live, taking care of the planet is a shared duty. Described as a "reverse-Grinch" story, the book inspires children to improve their surroundings rather than steal away community joy.
About the Author
Dr. Carl David Rowland, RN CEN, brings a diverse and distinguished background to the world of children's literature. A former Canadian Navy sailor and Canadian Army soldier, Dr. Rowland transitioned to a healthcare career post-military. He has served as an emergency room registered nurse, nursing supervisor, director, assistant CNO, and transfer center nurse.
In addition to his medical career, Dr. Rowland is a business consultant, a Doctoral faculty member in business at Golden Gate University, and a doctoral student in nursing at Spalding University. He is an active member of Sigma Theta Tau, the University Club of San Francisco, and holds a lifetime membership in the Black Watch of Canada's Officer Mess. Now a proud U.S. citizen, he owns two general and healthcare operational consulting firms. He resides in Providence, Rhode Island, and splits his time between San Francisco.
"Hodel and Milo" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-060-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/hodel-and-milo-or-the-rat-in-the-hat . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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