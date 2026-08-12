Chesterfield, MO Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
August 12, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Superhero Force Rehab Hospital," a new book by James Boland, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Inspired by two generations of military service in his own family, Boland's gripping narrative honors the resilience of wounded warriors by reimagining them as advanced, crime-fighting protectors.
The story follows a group of military veterans who lose limbs in combat and are sent to a highly classified military medical facility. Inside the hospital, elite surgeons team up with visionary scientists to develop cutting-edge prosthetic technology. Instead of simply replacing what was lost, these powerful prosthetics grant the veterans extraordinary abilities, transforming them into a squad of superheroes. Adopting codenames like Waspman, Anna Conda, and Joey the Mantis, the newly empowered heroes transition from military service to teaming up with local police forces to eradicate rampant crime plaguing the city.
The book is deeply rooted in personal heritage, drawing inspiration from Boland's father, a veteran of both World War II and the Korean War, as well as his son, who is actively serving in the military. Boland channels a lifetime of creative and empathetic experience into his storytelling. He earned a B.S.Ed. in Art Education from Missouri State University in 1983, followed by a Master of Education in School Counseling in 1990. Following a dedicated career in teaching and counseling, Boland is entering his next chapter as a full-time novelist.
About the Author
James Boland is a retired teacher, school counselor, and lifelong artist with a passion for painting, drawing, and sculpting. A graduate of Missouri State University, he blends his background in creative arts and human counseling to craft inspiring, action-packed fiction. He resides in Missouri, where he continues to write and create.
"Superhero Force Rehab Hospital" is a 80-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-411-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/superhero-force-rehab-hospital . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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