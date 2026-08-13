New Information Guide Coming Soon
August 13, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIn a digital age flooded with endless data and conflicting expert opinions, cutting through the noise has become a critical survival skill. Author Raul A. Prieto addresses this modern crisis of confusion in his upcoming book, "The 12 Steps of Discernment: Returning to Natural Law." The manual introduces a practical, 12-step framework designed to eliminate falsehood and help readers regain absolute clarity, confidence, and inner conviction.
Rather than chasing every viral trend or complex argument, Prieto's methodology teaches readers how to systematically strip away deception so that truth can stand on its own. The book blends timeless, ancient principles with the foundational rules of Natural Law, offering a highly structured path to right action and mental stability.
The real challenge today is no longer accessing information; it is knowing how to filter it. This book serves as a compass for anyone seeking to reclaim their focus, build wisdom, and live a life aligned with universal truths.
"The 12 Steps of Discernment" is a must-read manual for individuals looking for anchor points in a chaotic world.
About the Author
Raul A. Prieto is a faith-based life coach, researcher, and practitioner of Biomagnetic Therapies, specializing in helping individuals heal from emotional trauma, anxiety, and depression. Deeply committed to community leadership, he actively mentors young men through his local Emmaus ministry, guiding them toward lives rooted in faith and purpose.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "The 12 Steps of Discernment: Returning to Natural Law" by Raul A. Prieto at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-12-steps-of-discernment-returning-to-natural-law . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Publishing
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