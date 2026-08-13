New Epic Paranormal Thriller Novel Coming Soon
August 13, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAward-winning military journalist turned novelist Debra Ann Ristau is set to release her gripping new novel, "Fate of the Widows," the third installment in her acclaimed Fate series. Blending gritty true-crime mystery with a high-stakes supernatural war, the book delivers an adrenaline-fueled international adventure that proves no vacation is safe when heaven and hell collide.
This story centers on a 20-year-old cold case. Two decades ago, a brutal attack shattered Susan's ribs and a fatal blow to the skull sent her to the afterlife. When the prime suspect died of a sudden heart attack, the investigation went cold.
Now, four vibrant widows from wildly different backgrounds are done sitting at home. Bonded by loss and a longing to explore, they form "The Wandering Widows" and set sail on a transatlantic cruise from the U.S. to Barcelona.
What begins as a carefree vacation quickly spirals into danger. A shopping trip on Barcelona's famous La Rambla leads to the sighting of a ghost, a breathless chase through the crowds, and a dangerous tangle with shadowy military spies. Suddenly, the widows are caught in the crosshairs of the unsolved murder, missing children, two fresh corpses, and multiple killers who will do anything to stay hidden. As angels and demons return to wage war for human souls from Nashville to Spain, these four women must survive a cosmic clash.
About the Author
Debra Ann Ristau is an award-winning military journalist turned novelist. Her distinguished work has been recognized by the California Army National Guard, Toastmasters International, California Rodeo Salinas, and the Women's Chamber of Commerce of Texas. She lives near Green Bay, Wisconsin, and regularly travels with the real-life inspiration behind her characters.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "Fate of the Widows" by Debra Ann Ristau at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/fate-of-the-widows . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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