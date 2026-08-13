Marion Heights, PA Author Publishes Contemporary Fiction Novel
August 13, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Fast Track," a new book by Theresa Nagy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Fast Track" takes readers into the heartfelt, challenging world of greyhound rehabilitation and small-town suspense. This book masterfully balances advocacy for neglected animals with a tense, unfolding mystery.
This story centers on Daisy Kynd and her father, August, the dedicated operators of F & D Kennels. Operating out of a large, beautifully remodeled old barn, their unique sanctuary stands firm on a singular, unwavering vow: to rehabilitate and train greyhounds strictly through love, affection, and gentle care, rather than the forceful methods common in the industry.
Their peaceful sanctuary is deeply tested by the arrival of two severely traumatized rescue dogs, appropriately named Thunder and Lightning. Both arrive covered in physical scars from previous abuse. While Thunder begins adjusting to his new environment, Lightning is completely terrified of men, responding to fear by shaking violently. He begins a slow path to recovery only by remaining faithfully at Daisy's side.
Just as a fragile trust begins to build, tragedy strikes the kennel. During a routine practice run, an act of cruel sabotage changes everything: a razor-sharp wire hidden beneath the track's starting shoot is triggered, slicing across the racing dogs' legs. The resulting crash leaves multiple dogs heavily injured and bleeding.
The community instantly rallies to save the animals. Local veterinarians, including Dr. Hannah Preacher-Lyne, Dr. Sam Ryany, Dr. Bryan Brick, and Dr. Mark Black, rush to the scene to untangle, treat, and stitch up the wounded dogs. Meanwhile, local police officer Nick Mount launches a formal investigation to track down whoever is behind this act of animal cruelty.
Amidst the ensuing chaos, an inquisitive reporter and photographer named Clay Stone arrives to interview the facility regarding its highly successful racing record. What starts as a standard press assignment quickly transforms into a shared rescue mission. Captivated by the sanctuary's pure mission and deeply attracted to Daisy, Clay steps in to help manage an influx of new, starving rescue arrivals brought in by animal control.
In a breakthrough moment, the deeply traumatized dog Lightning approaches Clay willingly, proving to Daisy that a gentle human connection can start to overwrite a history of cruelty. As the dual effort to uncover the track saboteur intensifies, romantic sparks ignite between Daisy and Clay, framing a powerful message about the transformative nature of patience and love.
"Fast Track" is a 146-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-393-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/fast-track . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us