Gainesville, FL Author Publishes Education Book
August 14, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Sequential Writing Program," a new book by Mary J. Crane, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With decades of classroom experience, educator Mary J. Crane realized that traditional writing instruction required a fundamental shift. To bridge the gap, Crane developed an innovative curriculum that itemizes foundational writing skills into measurable metrics, allowing educators to track, score, and evaluate student progress in real time.
Designed specifically for students in grades K-8, the program outlines the exact writing benchmarks children should reach at every age. By transforming abstract concepts into data-driven milestones, the curriculum provides teachers with a comprehensive, easy-to-use framework to ensure steady improvement throughout the academic year.
Crane believes the way we teach students how to write needs to change. By breaking writing down into clear, measurable goals, we take the guesswork out of instruction for teachers while keeping the learning process engaging and fun for students.
The program's dual approach balances rigorous academic tracking with student-centric engagement, making it highly effective for diverse classrooms. Educators can now monitor year-long growth, identify specific areas of need, and celebrate writing milestones with confidence.
"Sequential Writing Program" is a 164-page paperback with a retail price of $150.00 (eBook $145.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-862-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/sequential-writing-program-k-5-extendable-through-8th-grade-rubric-measurements . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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