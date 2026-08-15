Prescott, AZ Author Publishes Contemporary Fiction Novel
August 15, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Shadows by the Lake," a new book by Norman Nelson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The highly anticipated conclusion to the "Shadows by the Lake" trilogy delivers a powerful tale of rekindled romance, long-held secrets, and the enduring search for lifelong love.
Written from the heart of a sixty-seven-year-old Texan, this emotionally charged final installment follows Norm Michael as he navigates the bittersweet waters of past romance and unexpected new beginnings. For decades, Norm walked the shores of a beautiful, secluded lake in central Texas, deeply consumed by the woods and the haunting question of why his youthful love, Rebecca, vanished from his life.
The mystery unravels when Norm receives a sudden, magical note from Rebecca, setting up a long-awaited reunion at their favorite lakeside vantage point. What follows is a passionate, months-long rekindling of a bond that nourishes both of their souls. Norm is instantly captivated again by Rebecca's timeless allure, her raven-black hair styled straight out of the 1950s and her soft lips. Together, they retreat into a perfect cocoon, spending their evenings by a roaring fireplace.
However, their idyllic lakeside life is shattered by a hidden truth. Rebecca is harboring a profound secret that Norm cannot fulfill, a secret she finally reveals during a pivotal journey to Perry, Oklahoma.
Yet, all is not lost for the aging cowboy. Before making her final departure, Rebecca introduces Norm to a remarkable woman who will change his life forever. The gripping finale leaves readers wondering: will this new companion be the final woman for this older cowboy, or is he destined to fall in love over and over again?
"Shadows by the Lake" is a 176-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-244-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/shadows-by-the-lake . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us