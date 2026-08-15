Spring Hill, FL Author Publishes Thriller Short Story Collection
August 15, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Amherst Haven," a new book by Terry M. Wall, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A gripping anthology that blends supernatural horror and psychological suspense. This collection invites readers into a dark, interconnected universe where the line between life and death dissolves, and the familiar twists into a nightmare.
Set within a uniquely haunted landscape, "Amherst Haven" delivers standalone tales that share the same eerie soil. From haunted streets to shadowed houses, each story offers its own chilling twist. Wall expertly bends reality, forcing characters to confront whispering shadows and terrifying truths behind every door.
"Amherst Haven" is never what it seems. Every tale is a new descent into darkness, designed to linger with the reader long after the final page is turned.
About the Author
Terry M. Wall grew up in South Carolina and now resides in Florida. A lifelong enthusiast of fear, mystery, and old-fashioned storytelling, Wall brings a unique perspective to the genre. He combines his creative passion with the relentless energy of an entrepreneur, marking "Amherst Haven" as his first major literary venture. When he is not writing or exploring the shadows of his imagination, Wall enjoys horror movies and spending time in nature.
"Amherst Haven" is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-294-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/amherst-haven . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us