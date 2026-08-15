Norman, OK Author Publishes Biography
August 15, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Rhee Syngman: Founder of Republic of Korea," a new book by Walter Jung, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This compelling new biography, "Rhee Syngman: Founder of Republic of Korea," offers an in-depth look at the extraordinary statesman who dedicated his entire adult life to championing Korean independence, pioneering nation-building, and leading the resistance against the Communist invasion.
This biography portrays Rhee as a complete patriot, educator, diplomat, and political leader who devoted his entire existence to his beloved motherland. It provides readers with a profound understanding of the pivotal figure who shaped modern Korean history.
About the Author
Walter Jung is a former Korean Army Captain. He earned his master's and doctoral degrees from the University of Oklahoma and is currently a retired faculty member from the University of Central Oklahoma.
"Rhee Syngman: Founder of Republic of Korea" is a 306-page hardback with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-349-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/rhee-syngman-founder-of-republic-of-korea . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us