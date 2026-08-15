Acclaimed Conservationist Larry J. Schweiger Shares a Powerful Story of Courage, Loss, and the Fight to Keep the Wild Alive
August 15, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDrawing on years of environmental leadership, Schweiger's deeply personal new book challenges readers to protect the natural world for generations yet to come.
After nearly six decades on the front lines of America's most consequential environmental battles, award-winning author and nationally recognized conservation leader Larry J. Schweiger is sharing the stories, struggles, and deeply personal losses that shaped his life's mission in Fighting for the Future of Nature: Inside a Struggle to Keep the Wild Alive.
Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Schweiger's third book is more than a reflection on the modern environmental movement. It is an intimate and urgent account of what it means to devote a lifetime to protecting the land, water, wildlife, and people who cannot protect themselves. At the heart of the book is a father's love.
Schweiger dedicates the work to his late daughter, Lauren Ann Schweiger, a photographer, climate advocate, and compassionate champion for people and the natural world. Following Lauren's tragic death in 2022, Schweiger found himself carrying an unimaginable grief. Through that loss, however, he returned to a belief that had guided both of their lives: what one generation leaves behind becomes the inheritance of the next.
"The essence of conservation is intergenerational love," Schweiger writes.
Love gives Fighting for the Future of Nature its emotional center. Blending personal memories with firsthand accounts of landmark conservation efforts, Schweiger introduces readers to the courageous mentors, lawmakers, advocates, scientists, colleagues, and family members who inspired him to remain steadfast-even when powerful interests, political pressure, threats, and personal heartbreak made the fight seem impossible.
Schweiger's career has placed him at the center of environmental history. He led the 4.5-million-member National Wildlife Federation for ten years, served as president of PennFuture and the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, and worked closely with former Vice President Al Gore to help launch the Climate Reality Project. His advocacy contributed to the 1990 Clean Air Act Amendments, Pennsylvania's Wild Resources Conservation Act, protections for forests and farmland, and the RESTORE Act, which directed 80 percent of BP's Deepwater Horizon penalties toward Gulf Coast restoration.
Yet Schweiger does not present conservation history as a collection of past victories. He presents it as an unfinished responsibility. Through accounts of threatened wildlife, polluted communities, climate disruption, the BP oil spill, Three Mile Island, and battles to preserve some of America's most treasured landscapes, Schweiger reveals how environmental progress has always depended on ordinary people who were willing to speak up, withstand opposition, and refuse to surrender.
Part memoir, part environmental history, and part call to action, Fighting for the Future of Nature asks readers to consider a defining question: What kind of world will we leave to our children and grandchildren? Schweiger's answer is both sobering and hopeful. Although time is running short, courage can still inspire courage. Grief can still become purpose. And every person still has the power to help shape what survives.
Fighting for the Future of Nature: Inside a Struggle to Keep the Wild Alive is published by Dorrance Publishing Co. and is available through the Dorrance Bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/fighting-for-the-future-of-nature
ISBN: 979-8-90297-110-8
eISBN: 979-8-90297-610-3
About the Author
Larry J. Schweiger is an award-winning author and nationally recognized conservation leader whose environmental career spans nearly sixty years. He has held leadership roles with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and Friends of Gettysburg National Parks. Schweiger currently chairs the Climate Reality Action Fund.
His first book, Last Chance: Preserving Life on Earth, received first-place honors in both the science and nonfiction categories at the Next Generation Indie Book Awards. His second book, Climate Crisis and Corrupt Politics: Overcoming the Forces That Threaten Our Future, examined the political forces obstructing meaningful climate action.
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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