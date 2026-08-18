Arlington, TX Author Publishes Self-Inspiration Book
August 18, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Who Are You Becoming?," a new book by Crystal Nolan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A powerful guide designed to help young women heal, reclaim their strength, and uncover their divine purpose after experiencing trauma.
Written specifically for survivors of molestation, rape, and abuse, this book serves as a vital reminder that a painful past does not dictate a person's future. Nolan shares her raw, personal journey of overcoming self-doubt, surviving personal battles, and breaking cycles of destructive choices.
"Who Are You Becoming" emphasizes a deeply spiritual message: while humans often focus on past mistakes and trauma, God looks at the heart. This book encourages readers to trust the inner calling placed out for them, catalyzing personal breakthroughs and spiritual alignment.
About the Author
Crystal Nolan grew up in southern Mississippi, raised by her parents, Alice Taylor and L.C. Taylor. Despite the bittersweet challenges of her upbringing, she broke through the emotional barriers of her past to find her voice. Today, Nolan is a dedicated community leader who passionately works with local youth. She frequently leads church activities and uses praise dance, one of her greatest passions, to mentor, inspire, and uplift young girls.
"Who Are You Becoming?" is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-005-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/who-are-you-becoming . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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