Elk River, MN Author Publishes Urban Fantasy Novel
August 19, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"PARSEC: Shadow of Raum," a new book by Allen Jones, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The stakes have never been higher for half-human, half-angel protagonist Matthew Sage. After sealing one of Hades' finest generals into a magic sword, Matthew finds himself declared an enemy of the underworld and placed at the top of their most wanted list for "kidnapping."
Operating on a shoestring budget funded by a historic Ronald Reagan-era slush fund, the Paranormal Security (PARSEC) team must rely on pure wit and ingenuity. Together, they must stop a vengeful demonic duke aiming to execute a brutal retaliation in the name of his former commander, Beleth.
Adding to the mystery is a shadowy stranger clad in black who is assisting PARSEC for reasons completely unknown. Ultimately, "PARSEC: Shadows of Raum" explores the eternal recurrence of good versus evil, the weight of personal choice, and the necessity of doing what is right even when the entire world stands against you.
About the Author
Author Allen Jones brings a deeply authentic, anti-establishment perspective to the urban fantasy genre. Raised in the Minneapolis area, Jones's upbringing shaped his worldview as a sincere, fiercely independent outsider. This drive for genuine authenticity is reflected in his writing. He dives deeply into cultural and religious mythology, respecting the actual lived experiences of people rather than relying on shallow media shorthand.
When he is not writing, Jones is a snowboarder, domestic traveler, history enthusiast, and programmer who remains dedicated to supporting the community of family and friends who stood by him from the beginning.
"PARSEC: Shadow of Raum" is a 150-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-493-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/parsec-shadow-of-raum . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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