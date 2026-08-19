Phoenix, AZ Author Publishes Philosophy Book
August 19, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"THINK!," a new book by Phillip Everett Sliwiak, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A powerful new book challenges the gridlock of modern political and social discourse by urging a return to the foundational principles of American debate. "Think! A Return to Reason," written by corporate leader and military intelligence veteran Philip Everett Sliwiak, provides readers with a practical roadmap to move past ideological confrontation and return to collaborative problem-solving.
In "Think! A Return to Reason," Sliwiak argues that modern public discourse has abandoned critical thinking in pursuit of absolute vindication. The book explores how America's founders balanced heated debates with intellectual curiosity. They recognized that meaningful disagreements usually contain elements of truth on both sides. Sliwiak challenges readers to break free from echo chambers, listen to alternative perspectives, and focus on the motivations behind opposing beliefs.
Sliwiak believes real solutions do not come from confrontation or shouting louder, but from reconciliation. By listening to why others believe what they do, what they hope to achieve, and how they think their ideas will work, we open the door to better, more thoughtful outcomes.
Sliwiak's philosophy is deeply shaped by his background as the son of a Polish immigrant who fled the threat of World War I. Raised with the belief that education must be purposeful and geared toward solving real-world problems, Sliwiak left home at age 17 and worked his way through college.
His diverse, lifelong commitment to public and private service includes: academic excellence, military service, and executive leadership. "Think! A Return to Reason" is a culmination of Sliwiak's lifelong dedication to fixing what is broken, resolving differences, and replacing ideological darkness with intellectual light. This book is an essential invitation for anyone looking to restore reason, dialogue, and genuine problem-solving to today's fractured world.
"THINK!" is a 368-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-044-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/think . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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