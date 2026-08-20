Columbus, GA Author Publishes Spirituality Book
August 20, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"My Journey with God," a new book by Bobby Osbon, Sr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Through every hardship and blessing, author Bobby Osbon, Sr. has found that faith and family are what matter most. His compelling new book shares a lifelong journey of perseverance, highlighting the constant presence and strength that God provides through life's inevitable ups and downs.
Rooted in deeply personal reflections, the book serves as a beacon of encouragement for those who feel weary, isolated, or disconnected. In a modern world where many struggle to maintain their spiritual footing, Osbon's writings offer a timely reminder that no one has to walk their life path alone.
This book was born out of a desire to uplift others. Osbon wants to remind readers that even in our darkest moments, there is a constant source of strength available to us.
About the Author
Bobby Osbon, Sr. is a writer and creator who believes that God and family are the ultimate foundations of a meaningful life. Guided by these core values, his work focuses on sharing message-driven insights to help others find peace, build resilience, and strengthen their personal faith.
"My Journey with God" is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-444-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-journey-with-god . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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